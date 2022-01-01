PharmaAsia.com

I’ve bought over 30 domains from Odys Global in the last two years and I was always very satisfied. Besides great quality, niche-specific auction domains, Alex also helped me a lot with SEO and marketing strategies. Auction domains are not cheap, but quality comes with a price. If you have the budget and a working strategy, these domains will make you serious money.

Keith

Earlier this year, I purchased an aged domain from Odys as part of a promo they’re running at the time. It was my first experience with buying an aged domain so I wanted to keep my spend low. I ended up getting a mid level DR domain for a good price. The domain had solid links from niche relevant high authority websites. I used the site as a 301 redirect to a blog I had recently started. Within a few weeks I enjoyed new traffic levels on my existing site. Happy to say that the Odys staff are friendly and helpful and they run a great business that is respected within the industry.